Kayton Douglas Wilson June 29, 1930 March 24, 2020 Douglas Wilson Kayton, born on June 29, 1930, in Portsmouth, Va., passed on Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020, at the age of 89, in Roanoke, Va. Doug was married to Dana Jeanette for sixty-five years before her passing in 2016. They both grew up in the Cradock area of Portsmouth, Va., where they were married in 1951. He joined the Navy shortly after and served during the Korean War. He was very proud of his service to the country. After the Navy, he worked for Norfolk Ship Building and Dry-dock in Norfolk, Va., for over 25 years before moving to Roanoke, Va., where he worked for many years and retired from the American Red Cross. Doug is survived by his daughter, Kim Thornburg and son-in-law, Buck; his son, Guy Kayton and daughter-in-law, Anne; sister, Beverley, living in Portsmouth, Va.; five grandchildren, Kyle (Jamie), Kalyn (Taylor), Blake (Emily), Max, and Nicholas; and five great-granddaughters, Skylar, Taya, Dana, Hayden, and Lyla. Doug was a very creative person, and a lifelong wood worker and artist. As an artist, he gave away many of his paintings just to see a smile on another person's face. He and Jeanette painted hours and hours of murals on the walls of the Salem VA Medical Center in Salem, Va., just to bring smiles on the faces of his fellow service members. He also painted the stories of the Bible on the walls of his church, Salem Presbyterian. The Sunday School teachers still use Doug's murals to teach young kids the stories of the Bible. Doug will be missed and all he gave to those around him. A private service of inurnment will be held by the family at the Salem Presbyterian Church Columbarium. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.
