KAYLOR David Langley November 23, 1956 September 24, 2019 David Langley Kaylor, 62, of Roanoke, Va., made the journey to his heavenly reward on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at John M. Oakey & Son, Salem and again from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday October 1, 2019 with a memorial service beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Rev. Reed Brown will officiate. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his memory to his grandchildren's school PTA, G.W.Carver PTA, 6 East 4th Street Salem, VA 24153 (Checks Only). An online guest book is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

