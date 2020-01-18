January 16, 2020 Daniel S. Kaufman of Roanoke, Va., was called to his Heavenly home on Thursday, January 16, 2020, surrounded by loving family. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Born in Pleasantville, Pa., to Martin and Mabel Kaufman, Dan was one of five children. At 19, he joined the United States Navy and proudly served his country until 1955. In his early career after discharge from the Navy, Dan worked many jobs including Sikorsky Aircraft and Ingersoll-Rand. He retired from Ingersoll-Rand after 27 years of service. Dan enjoyed spending time with his family and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Laverne Kaufman; and his brothers, Ken Kaufman and Martin Kaufman. Dan is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Judy Kaufman; daughter, Susan Ahmadinia (Samad); son, Dan Kaufman (Patty); daughter, Raelene Anthony; son, Matthew Pritchard (Niki); grandchildren, Keri Martell (Thomas), Drew Kaufman (Jenna), Julia Amos (Jonathan), Shane Anthony (Sarah), Roya Farrow (Jason), Whitney Anthony, Caleb Pritchard, Cole Pritchard, Chase Pritchard, Sira Anthony, Miya Anthony and Cason Pritchard; great-grandchildren, Jacob Daniel Amos, Addison Anthony, Elijah Kaufman, Gabriel Amos, Payton Anthony, Liam Kaufman and Levi Amos; sisters, Nima Heagy and Marybelle Newcome; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend its sincere gratitude to his nurse, Teri, and the staff at Kindred/New Century Hospice, as well as the staff and other friends at the Salem Pancake House for their ongoing love and support. The family will receive visitors from 5 until 8 p.m. on Sunday evening, January 19, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel on Peters Creek Road in Roanoke. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with interment to follow at Godwin Cemetery in Fincastle. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
KAUFMAN, Daniel S.
