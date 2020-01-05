January 1, 2020 Tamika Nicole Kasey, 44, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Pilgrim Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service
