March 1, 1923 December 14, 2019 Eree A. Murphy Kasey, 96, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was born on March 1, 1923, in Moneta, Va., to the late Nowlin Murphy and Mary Dean Murphy. Her husband, Otha William Kasey; daughter, Dr. Gloria Kasey Smith; and four siblings also preceded her in death. Eree leaves to celebrate her life, three sons, Harold (Ollie) Kasey, Cornelius Kasey, Esq., and Emanuel (Michelle) Kasey; five daughters, Audrey Saunders, Linda Kasey, Brenda (Roy) Hughes, Sonia Kasey, and Othelia (Jeffrey) Vaughn. She also leaves a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews; and devoted friends, Alma Holland and Daniel Phelps. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at noon on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Sweet Union Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Bellevue Baptist Church Cemetery in Hardy, Va. Friends may call on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 1 to 7 p.m. for viewing at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
