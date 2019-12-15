December 7, 2019 Ebony Reshawnda Kasey, 39, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Pilgrim Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment at Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service

