June 20, 1961 April 27, 2020 Karen Ann Karr, 58, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, April 27, 2020. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on June 20, 1961, to Donald and Ann Karr. Karen graduated from Cave Spring High School in 1979 and East Tennessee State University in 1983. She received her master's degree from Hollins College in 2004. Left behind to grieve in her death is her mother, Ann of Roanoke; her brother, John (Donna) of Chesapeake; nephew, Michael and niece, Elizabeth, of Chesapeake; her special friend, Larry Fowler; and many other friends and co-workers. Karen was a free spirit and had many interests, including horseback riding, cooking and an interest she was able to cultivate in her last few years, Creative Writing. She will be interred at Sherwood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

