July 27, 2019 Christopher L. Karr, 50, of Roanoke, Va., passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was a beloved husband, father, family member and friend. Chris lived his life to the fullest enjoying all sports, motorcycling and lake activities. But his favorite times were those with family members and friends. He supported his family in all their activities and participated when possible. His special relationships with his wife, Lori Saferight Karr, of 17 years; his daughter, Meadow Renee Karr; and his stepchildren, Brandon Allen Karr and Amber Leigh Karr, are relationships to be modeled after. As manager of ProSource of Roanoke, Chris was recognized as the consummate flooring professional. In addition to his immediate family, Chris is survived by his mother, Erlin Karr; father, Naaman Mays; brother, Nicki Karr and family; and brother, Chuck Karr and family. The family will receive visitors from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Ricardo Rodriguez officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
