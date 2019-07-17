KARPOWICH Charles James July 16, 2019 Charles (Charlie) James Karpowich, 82, of Roanoke, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Lotz Funeral Home, 1001 Franklin Rd., Roanoke. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com.
