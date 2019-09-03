KALKA Gloria Clingenpeel September 18, 1966 September 2, 2019 Gloria Clingenpeel Kalka, 52, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at her home in Pulaski. She was born in Roanoke, the daughter of the late Jack Benny Clingenpeel and Bonnie Marie Kingery Clingenpeel Fleming. She was a registered nurse for 25 years. Survivors include her husband, Gregory A. Kalka; mother and stepfather, Bonnie and Paul Fleming of Mechanicsville; daughters and sons-in-law, Christeena and Adam Crosier of Fairlawn, and Andrea and Nick Martin of Pulaski; son, Kyle Akers of Fairlawn; sister and brother-in-law, Susie and Jim Crump of Mechanicsville; grandchildren, Kyler, Erryn, Izaac and Ian; stepchildren, Mike McCoy of Pulaski, and Autumn Vhoories of Junction City, Ky.; stepgrandchildren, Landon, Cory, Kaitlyn, Hannah and Dakota; and many other relatives; and friends. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 4 until 5:30 p.m. at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. A celebration of her life will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the Rev. Harry Hudson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Fight Colorectal Cancer. The Kalka family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

