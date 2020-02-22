September 7, 1943 February 7, 2020 Earl Thomas "Tom" Joy Jr., 76, was born in Steubenville, Ohio on September 7, 1943 and died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Friday, February 7, 2020, upon suffering complications from a fall. Tom is survived by niece, Meredith Reed, and was preceded in death by parents Earl and Katherine Joy; brother, Kenneth Joy; and niece, Megan Joy. Tom's life will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at New Cumberland Cemetery, in New Cumberland, West Virginia. A passionate cat lover, Tom requested that donations in his name be directed to the Montgomery County Humane Society.

