JOURNELL, Michael Chapman February 6, 1950 - October 11, 2019 Then the Lord said (to Moses) "The time has come for you to die…" Deuteronomy 31:14. Michael Chapman Journell ran into the arms of His savior early in the morning on Friday, October 11, 2019. He was the son of the late Marie and Chap Journell. Born on February 6, 1950, he has lived all his life in the beautiful Giles county. His greatest accomplishment was recognizing his need for Jesus Christ and committing himself to Him. His passion was to honor and glorify the Lord. He relished in the forgiveness of the Savior and desired for others to know the love that reaches past all things. Mike was such a joy to be around and had the wonderful ability to make anyone laugh. One of his greatest assets was his love for music. He sang and played the guitar with pure enjoyment whenever he possibly could. His talent was loved by many and enjoyed by anyone who was blessed to hear it. He was an outdoorsman who loved to hunt and he loved to spend time with his grandchildren in the beauty of God's creation. He dedicated much of his life to law enforcement and was an avid supporter of the veterans and those serving in our military. Patriotism was very important to him and he proudly wore the American flag wherever he went. He loved his children and the children he inherited through the love of His life, Vicki. He desired more than anything to be a loved pawpaw. He treasured all his grandchildren with such tenderness. His love was felt and reciprocated by them. His love stretched so far covering those who are survived to mourn his leaving, son, Russ Journell and granddaughters, Josie Journell, Keree and Justin Britts and great-grandson, Zion Britts; and granddaughter, Kinsey Journell, and Susie Journell- the mother of his children. Inherited children, son, Stevie and wife Stephanie Steele and granddaughters, Hannah and Kaitlyn Steele; son, Patrick Steele and wife and grandchildren, Cohen and Maggie Steele; son, Brandon and wife Tina Steele and grandchildren Abby, Nolan, Macy, and Ada Steele; son, Micah and wife Kelly Steele and grandchildren, Gabriel, Genevieve, Nate, and Noah Steele, Daughter Scarlett and husband Kevin Shirey and grandchildren Emma, Solomon, Julianna, Hallie, and Simeon Shirey. After his love for His Lord, he loved with such an intensity his wife Vicki. The two become one on September 4, 2010 and they have spent the last 9 years loving each other, "through sickness and in health"- being committed to their vows," till death do us part". A love that weathered many storms and only grew stronger with each passing day. He was loved with such a passion from Vicki. Mike is survived by many friends who blessed him, encouraged him, and never left his side. Defining what a true friend is, left to grieve his departure, are Loretta and Glen Atkins and Wendall and Janice Brown. His extended inherited family embraced him from the very beginning and welcomed him to their family with open arms. Left to mourn his death are his dear brother-in-law, Mike and Joyce Ratcliffe and Aunt Janet Psathos. His is also survived by his beloved pets Magnus, Tilk, and Jasmine. Many are left to weep for him and to carry on the legacy of the great man he so tried to be, and most certainly was. We all rejoice in knowing "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord" (2 Corinthians 5:8). Michael Chapman Journell- Husband, Father, Pawpaw, Friend- you are home now. Services to Celebrate his life will be Sunday, October 13, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Rich Creek, Va. Visitation for family and friends will be from 3 to 4 p.m. and the service will then follow. In Lieu of flowers, it is asked that gifts be made to Cancer, Kids, and Christmas 1815 Old Wolf Creek Rd., Narrows, Va. 24124.
Breaking
spotlight
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.