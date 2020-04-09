July 8, 1929 April 7, 2020 Jean McLaughlin Mullins Jordan, 90, of Moneta, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was born on July 8, 1929, in Roanoke, a daughter of the late Thomas H. McLaughlin and Erma Craghead McLaughlin Barbour. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Hubert W. Mullins; a son, Barry Steven Mullins; brothers, Thomas McLaughlinand Richard Barbour; and a great-grandson, Chase Mullins. Jean was plant manager at Moneta Dress Factory and had many friends from her time there. After retirement and remarriage she enjoyed traveling and camping. She was a member of Morgans Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Loyd G. Jordan; her sons, Larry W. Mullins and wife, Barbara, Terry S. Mullins and wife, Susan, and Perry L. Mullins and wife, Susan; daughter-in-law, Bonnie C. Mullins; grandchildren, Chad Mullins, Jamie Mullins, April Mullins Barns-Hawkins, Casey Mullins, Jason Mullins, Tessa Mullins Hood, Christopher Mullins, Christine Mullins Gravitt, Alyssa Mullins; as well as 15 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters, Sarah Barbour Fowler and Joan Barbour Hill; a special aunt, Alma C. Obenchain; and a special sister-in-law, Frankie McLaughlin. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Morgans Baptist Church, 2086 Morgans Church Road, Bedford, VA 24523. The family would like to thank you all for your support and most of all the prayers offered for our family. A private graveside service will be held at Morgans Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jason Arthur officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.

