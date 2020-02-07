December 13, 1933 February 1, 2020 Ann Warner Scarlett Jordan, 86, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020, surrounded by her children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Fredrick Scarlett and Marion Warner Scarlett; husband, Charles Fredrick Jordan; son, Brian Lee Jordan; and nephew, Don Kenworthy. Ann was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on December 13, 1933, where she graduated from German Town High and Jefferson College School of Nursing. Answering an ad for Flight Attendants with Nursing degrees (a requirement of the times) she was hired by Eastern Airlines and moved to Charlotte, N.C. where she met the love of her life, Charlie Jordan. They married and had three children, Brian, Lyn and Mariann. Ann was active in her church, PTA, Scouting, and the Red Cross, among others. In 1972, her family moved to Roanoke for her husband's work with Johnson-Carper Furniture. After her husband's sudden death in 1976, she worked as an RN for Physicians to Women until her retirement, assisting Dr. Bob Vermillion. Ann and Dr. Vermillion were involved in many births in the Roanoke Valley, including two of her grandsons. Working as a single mother, Ann remained actively engaged in her children's lives by supporting school and church activities, sporting events and successfully put all three children through college. Ann was known as a very giving individual, making herself available to help others in any way she could. She felt it important to pass these traits to her children. She was a wonderful cook, organizer and avid reader who saw the good in everyone she met. Surviving Ann is her sister, Paula Scarlett Kenworthy of Franklin, Tenn.; her son, Lyn J. Jordan (Susan) and daughter, Mariann J. Huffman (Paul), both of Roanoke; daughter-in-law, Pam W. Jordan of Pittsburgh, Pa.; grandsons, Bryan Jordan (Nicole), Brice Reid, Jordan Huffman, Grady Jordan, and Hunter Huffman; great-granddaughter, Sunday Huffman; nephew, Bruce Kenworthy (Gail) of Franklin, Tenn.; and great-nieces, Erin Kenworthy of Lafayette, Colo., and Darcy Kenworthy of Franklin, Tenn. Ann's family would like to express appreciation for her wonderful care from Pheasant Ridge Assisted Living and South Roanoke Nursing Home, where a special thank you is given to the nurses and aides with whom Ann developed a special friendship. Visitation for friends and family will be held from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020, with a memorial service at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, both at Oakey's South Chapel. Interment will follow the memorial service at Evergreen Burial Park. The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, 4910 Valley View Blvd., Suite 212, Roanoke, VA 24012. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
Breaking
JORDAN, Ann Warner Scarlett
To plant a tree in memory of Ann JORDAN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.