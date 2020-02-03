Ann Scarlett Jordan, 86, of Roanoke, Va., died on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Arrangements by Oakey's South Chapel (540) 989-3131.
Breaking
Jordan, Ann Scarlett
To plant a tree in memory of Ann Jordan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.