September 24, 1930 December 14, 2019 Virginia Ann (Shang) McMahan Jones, 89, of Blacksburg, went to be with her heavenly father and the love of her life, Denny M. Jones, on Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was born in Montgomery County, Virginia, on September 24, 1930, to the late William Carl and Greeta Davis McMahan. She was also preceded in death by her infant sister, Nancy Ellen McMahan and her brother, Irvin "Bubba" McMahan. She retired from communication network service at Virginia Tech. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Barbara McMahan; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friends and caregivers, Judy Lilly, Pat Worrell, and their families. A special thanks to good Samaritan Hospice and English Meadows, Christiansburg staff. A remembrance service will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home. A private burial will follow in the Westview cemetery, Blacksburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

