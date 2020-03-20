March 18, 2020 Verna Robertson Jones, 93, of Daleville, Va., died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was a member of Bonsack Baptist Church, the Bonsack Garden Club, and loved her quilting and flower garden. Verna was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Jones; parents, Simon and Minnie Robertson; and stepmother, Vetrice Robertson. She is survived by two sons, Dr. Daniel R. Jones (Charlotte) and Gregory Allen Jones (Paula); three grandchildren, Theresa Pugh (David), Christopher Jones, and Amy Johns (Kyle); stepgrandson, Chuck Sprinkle (Huma); two great-granddaughters, Emily Jones and Elizabeth Johns; and stepgreat-grandson, Naseem Sprinkle. A private family service will be held with Dr. Robert G. Moore III officiating followed by a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Good Samaritan Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Verna JONES as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

