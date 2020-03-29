March 26, 2020 Thalia Jean Bedell Jones, 95, of Roanoke, Va., passed away unexpectedly on March 26, 2020. Surviving are her sisters, Mary (John) Hawkins of Berlin Center, Ohio, and LaDonna Fulton of Peoria, Ariz.; daughters, Neva J. (David) Hart of Hardy, Va., and Jodiene (F. Matt) Koblenzer of Key Largo, Fla.; grandchildren, Andrew and Joy Koblenzer of Houston, Texas, and Mindy and Ian Ross of Shoreline, Wash.; two great-grandchildren and beloved nieces and nephews. Thalia was born in Berlin Center, Ohio. She graduated from Mount Union College and had a lifelong commitment to Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. Thalia was a teacher in Summit County, Ohio for more than 30 years. When she moved to Roanoke, Va., she made many friends in the League of Roanoke Artists, her Wednesday bridge group, Greene Memorial Methodist Church, and at Our Lady of the Valley Retirement Center. She loved to travel, and lived a full and eventful life. A family service will be held in Ohio at a future date.

