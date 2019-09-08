JONES Sonja Elizabeth August 6, 1939 August 7, 2019 Sonja Elizabeth Jones passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Denver, Colo. She was born on August 6, 1939 in Montclair, N.J. to Arvid and Theodora Bernt, who had immigrated from Norway. Sonja attended Skidmore College and received a degree in nursing. She married James F. Jones on May 28, 1987 in Denver, Colo. Besides Denver, Sonja also lived in Roanoke, Va. and Decatur, Ga. She worked as a nurse at different points in her life and retired from nursing in 2000. Throughout her life, Sonja spent time volunteering and as a member for different organizations including the Presbyterian church (Second Presbyterian in Roanoke, Montview Presbyterian in Denver, and Decatur Presbyterian in Decatur), the Junior League, Boy and Girl Scouts, the Garden Club, the Bridge Club, the Shakespeare Club, and the Roanoke Assembly. She was active in the movement to create handicap spaces and wheelchair accessibility for buildings. One of her hobbies was needle pointing and she made many fine gifts for her family and friends. She loved to travel and cook, and was known to have more cookbooks than the local library. Sonja cherished her Norwegian heritage and throughout her life kept in touch with her cousins in Oslo and other parts of Norway. Christmas was a favorite time of year and she loved decorating the Christmas tree, singing carols, and making krumkakes. She also loved the garden and enjoyed spending time outdoors. Sonja was preceded in death by her son, Louis "Reb" Showalter. She is survived by her husband, James F. Jones; three children, Ingrid Showalter Swift, Nelson English Showalter (Heather), Elizabeth Winther Showalter; three step-children Dana Brimmer (Philip), Kristin Pichler, Ann-Britt Ma (Sam); and grandchildren Catherine "Cat," William, Hart, Nelson, Isabel, Pierce, Dalton, Anja, and Freja. A service in memory of Sonja's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Montview Presbyterian Church in Denver, Colo. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Montview Presbyterian Church https://www.montview.org/giving/ or the Parkinson's Foundation https://www.parkinson.org/ in Sonja's name.
