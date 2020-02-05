February 3, 2020 Sherry David Jones, age 59, of Penhook, died on Monday, February 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Lowell Thomas David; brother, Jeffery Cale David; grandchild, A.J. Woods. Sherry is survived by her husband of 29 years, Greg Jones; daughter, Amanda Woods; mother, Sylvia David; granddaughters, Amber Woods and Arianna Adkins; brother, Tommy David; sister-in-law, Shirley David. Funeral services will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020. Interment will follow in the David Family Cemetery. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
