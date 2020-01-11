January 8, 2020 Sharon Y. Jones, 80, of Roanoke, Va., died on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, as a result of multiple myeloma. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Howard "Buster" Jones of Roanoke, Va.; daughter, Wittney Jones-Payne, PhD of Skiatook, Okla.; son, David T. Jones, M.D. of Raleigh, N.C.; their spouses; and seven grandchildren. Sharon graduated from Little Rock Central High School and the University of Arkansas Cum Laude, was a Razorback Cheerleader, an officer in Chi Omega Fraternity, and Sweetheart of Sigma Chi. While living in Little Rock, she was an officer in the Junior League, worked at Poe Travel, traveled extensively and internationally, and was active in Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church. In Roanoke, she was a Carilion Memorial Hospital volunteer for 22 years, delivered Meals on Wheels for 10 years, was active in Second Presbyterian Church, and was an officer in Benedicts Dinner-Dance Club. She loved to dance, was a skilled sailor, active in Grand Maumelle Sailing Club and Virginia Inland Sailing Association and is remembered as a smart and very loving mother, wife and friend. Memorials may be made to Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke; the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation; the Carilion Agee Cancer Center; or to the Virginia Inland Sailing Association Youth Program. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
