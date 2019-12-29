December 25, 2019 Raymond H. "Pete" Jones, 94, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully with Heaven calling him home on Christmas morning, December 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Dean Virginia Jones; four sisters; and one brother. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Evergreen Burial Park, Roanoke, Va., with Pastor Deke Andrews officiating. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

