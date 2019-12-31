December 25, 2019 Raymond H. (Pete) Jones, 94, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully with Heaven calling him home on Christmas morning, December 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Dean Virginia Jones; four sisters; and one brother. Pete is survived by his loving family, his wife of 69 years, Catherine Jones; daughter, Cathy Powers; son-in-law, Ed Powers; granddaughter, Mandy Arrington and husband, Brian; grandson, Matt Powers and wife, Christie; and great-granddaughter, Madison Powers. He is also survived by one brother, Edward Jones; one sister, Thelma Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pete was a World War II veteran. He joined the United States Navy at the age of 17. Pete served his country proudly with the Pacific Fleet aboard the USS Lyons. He worked at National Linen Service where he retired as Supervisor. Pete soon realized that retirement wasn't for him, so he went to work for Carilion until his second retirement at the age of 90. He enjoyed people and staying busy. Pete was a soft-spoken man with a generous heart and a love for his family. We lost a lot in one day, a great person, a husband, a dad, a Papaw, a fishing buddy, a wise mentor, a proud veteran, a true friend, a loyal brother and an uncle. A gentle soul, Pete was our hero and will be greatly missed but remains in our hearts forever. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Evergreen Burial Park, Roanoke, Va., with Pastor Deke Andrews officiating. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
