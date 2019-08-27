August 23, 2019 Margaret Virginia Hafer Jones, 84, died on Friday, August 23, 2019 in Raleigh, N.C. She was a resident of Roanoke, Va., for 55 years and was born in Charlotte, N.C. Margaret was the daughter of the late B.L. Hafer and Mary Greer Hafer, of Hickory, N.C. Margaret is survived by her beloved husband, of 60 years, F. Michael "Mike" Jones Sr.; her son, Michael Jones Jr. and wife Gaye of Raleigh, N.C.; daughters, Jennifer DeWeese of Atlanta, Ga., and Suzanne Snipes and her husband William of Cary, N.C.; seven grandchildren, Morgan and Katie Lee Jones, David DeWeese, Jack Franklin DeWeese and Michael DeWeese, Katherine Margaret and Madelyn Elizabeth Snipes; and many beloved nieces and nephew. Predeceasing her were her parents, as well, as her sister, Suzanne Hafer Hambrick of Hickory, N.C. She is survied by her brother, Gene Hafer and his wife, Holly of Raleigh, N.C. After graduating from UNC- was a member of Chi-Omega Sorority, Margaret married F. Michael "Mike" Jones and moved to Roanoke, Va., where they lived for 55 yars. She was a dedicated wife and mother, a librarian at Fishburn Park and Crystal Springs Elementary Schools, an active volunteer in the arts community and served as the President of The Women's Club of Cave Spring United Methodist Church in Roanoke, Virginia. She formed many close friendships there and also in Raleigh, N.C. where she has resided for the past five years. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church in Raleigh, N.C. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends in the Church fellowship hall directly following the service. At the request of Margaret, a private celebration of her life will be held at a later date at Cave Springs United Methodist Church in Roanoke, Virginia. "Margaret lived by God's grace and by God's grace Margaret still lives"

