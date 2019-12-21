December 20, 2019 Margaret Carter Jones, age 80, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 surrounded by her family. She retired from Solutia after 30 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Roxie Carter; daughter, Linda Jones; brothers, Jesse, Kenneth and Aaron Carter; sisters, Ellen Barbour, Reba Mabry, Clara Carter, Faye Peters, and Joy Underwood. Surviving are her son, Danny Jones; daughters, Brenda Manning, Elaine Handy (Ed), and Sandy McCrickard (Leon Washburn); sisters, Betty Adkins and Janie Belcher (Lane); grandchildren, Shaun Jones (Natasha), Michelle Holt (Darryl), Keith Belcher, Roxanna Rutter (Scott), Carter Traylor (Marissa Poindexter), and Lindsay McCrickard; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Special Thanks to Mountain Valley Hospice for their love and concern, especially Robin Frame and Charisee Hall. Graveside services will be conducted at Maple Grove Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019. Her family will receive friends on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 1 until 3 p.m. at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Jones, Margaret Carter
