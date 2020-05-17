July 19, 1966 May 12, 2020 Marcella Yvette King Jones, 53, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. A public viewing will be held Sunday, May 17, 2020, from 12 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. A private funeral service will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. To send condolences please visit www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marcella Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.