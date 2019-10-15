JONES Lucille Williams October 13, 2019 Lucille Williams Jones, 91, of Martinsville, Va., Our angel has gained her wings and has been welcomed by her wonderful Savior into His glorious kingdom on Sunday, October 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Lucille was the daughter of the late Wilbur M. William, Sr. and Annie Bowles Williams. She was a graduate of Bassett High School, Perry Business School and was a charter member of Fort Trial Baptist Church and "Truth Seekers" Sunday school class. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, B. F. Jones Jr.; a son, Michael L. Jones; two brothers, John T. Williams, and Wilbur M. Williams Jr.; a sister, Frances W. Hayden. She is survived by her Daughter-in-law, Marcia W. Jones, "Widow of The Dentist" - Michael L. Jones, of Stuart, Va.; Sons, Bennie M. Jones (Judy) of Danville, Va., Eddie W. Jones, (Jennifer Renea) of Midlothian, Va., Kevin A. Jones of Oak Ridge, N.C. Sister, Mary W. Parcell of Stanleytown, Va.; nine Grandchildren, Christopher M. Jones, Jorge A. Espinosa of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Erin J. Carroll (Lewis) of Stuart, Va., Ashley J. Adams (Brent) of Danville, Va., Lauren J. Conner (Matt) of Blairs, Va., Cory A Jones (Sarah) of San Marcos, Calif., Hunter A. Jones (Jessie) of Richmond, Va., Chris W. Huffman of Collinsville, Va., Alexis N. Coddington (Tommy) of Amelia, Va., Amelia R. Haman of Oak Ridge, N.C.; seven Great Grandchildren, Cadence, Ryleigh, Ella, Gage, Olivia, Bailey, Ryan; and several Nieces and Nephews. Lucille retired from Southwestern Virginia Gas Company after thirty-three years. She will be remembered for her warm, gentle, loving and giving spirit and her ability of making everyone feel welcome and loved whether at her home or throughout the community. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Fort Trial Baptist Church, Stanleytown, Va. A celebration of her life services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the church with Dr. Joey McNeil officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Burial Park, Martinsville, Va. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Fort Trial Baptist Church or Mountain Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Jones family.
