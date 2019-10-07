JONES
Lisa M.
October 1, 2019
Lisa M. Jones, 54, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Frances C. Myers; father, Clinton A. Myers.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Jeffery D. Jones; daughter, Megan A. Jones; granddaughter, Haley N. Woznik; sister, Patricia M. Rucker (Derek Perdue).
Services will be private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.