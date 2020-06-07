Jones Jr. Leroy Nathaniel "Ted" June 3, 2020 Leroy Nathaniel "Ted" Jones Jr., 73, of Buchanan, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Ted worked for James River Limestone and Da'Longs Furniture. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy N. Sr. and Carrie Day Jones; brothers, Curtis and Doug Jones; and sister, Daphine Brown. Survivors include his daughter, Latrice Anjanette Jones of Triangle, Va.; son and daughter-in-law, Derek Nathaniel and Nicole Jones of Floyd, Va.; grandchildren, Jimmy E. Wall, Tyrese M. Bates, Aaliyah Q. Bates, Samantha Arnold, Desmon Wheeler, and Taylor Jones; great-grandchildren, Desmon Treamaine Throne, Leonna Michelle Maria Wheeler, Aasim Sekani Taamir Bates, and Josiah Rylo Wall; brother, Emmit and Debra Jones of Roanoke; numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, extended family, and friends. A special thank you to Michelle Long of taking care of Dad. A graveside service for Ted will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Mt. View Cemetery in Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.

