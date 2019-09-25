JONES JR. James April 28, 1943 September 12, 2019 James (Bennie) Jones Jr., of Tampa, Fla., formely of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019. He is preceded by father, James Jones Sr.; and Margaret Sloan (Dewey); also stepdaughter, Sherry Murrell. He is survived by his four children, Dannie, Wesley, Jimbo, and Cindy (Mark); brother, Tim; and sister, Becky Sloan. Stepmother, Naomi Jones, of GunBarrell, Texas, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the home of Donna (Jet) Jones (540-719-4617).

