JONES Joseph T. January 6, 1943 August 25, 2019 On August 25, 2019, Joseph T Jones left this earthly life and passed into the loving arms of his Lord and savior Jesus Christ. Joe was the loving husband of Joan and they shared 54 wonderful years of marriage together. Along with Joan, he is survived by his daughter, Crista (Brad); and two sons, Rob (Karen) and Ty (Bobbie Jo). He was also a loving grandfather known as Pops and Big Daddy to his eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert B Jones; but is survived by his two sisters; and three brothers. Joe was born on January 6 1943 in Walla Walla, Washington but spent his childhood in Nashville and Atlanta. In 1961 he enrolled at VPI as a member of the Corps of Cadets. He also met the love of his life, who also happened to be the Colonel's daughter while there and after graduation they began their life together in the United States Air Force. He flew F-4 Phantoms during the Vietnam war while stationed in Japan and Korea. After their time in the Air Force came to an end, they moved back to Blacksburg to attend graduate school. While in school Joe became Assistant Commandant of the Corps of Cadets. Shortly thereafter in 1974 he began a career in real estate, partnering with Ernestine Foresman at Raines Real Estate. He was very involved in the local community, serving on the NRV Board of Realtors as president, and as a board member at the Pregnancy Resource Center. He was also a long time member of the Blacksburg Planning Commission and active in the Blacksburg Rotary club. Joe and Joan have also attended Blacksburg Christian Fellowship for many years and loved their church family dearly. One of Joe's greatest joys was his involvement in the formation of Dayspring Christian Academy and Fellowship. Joe loved spending time with his grandchildren, whether it was cheering them on at sporting events, chaperoning field trips or braving the elements at Boy Scout camps. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and some of his fondest memories were of times spent with his family outdoors. He was in the process of planning a long awaited Elk hunting trip to Colorado this fall. In recent years he and Joan enjoyed adventures in their RV marking off their bucket list of places to visit, fellowship with their home group, building a new home and spending quiet moments together. For those of you who knew Joe you also know of his gentle and caring spirit and his passion to share his faith. "For now we see only a reflection as in a mirror, then we shall see face to face." 1 Corinthians 13:12. We find comfort in the knowledge that he is now face to face with his Father in heaven. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Pregnancy Resource Center of Blacksburg or Blacksburg Christian Fellowship (missions). A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Blacksburg Christian Fellowship. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke police hand out $250 tickets for holding a phone in a work zone
-
State police announce renewed investigation into decade-old Childs and Metzler killings
-
A Virginia teen saw a historic black cemetery in disrepair. He recruited his fellow Boy Scouts to restore it.
-
New task force seeks leads on 2009 Childs-Metzler killings
-
3,900 students arrive at UVa with 15 minutes to move in
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.