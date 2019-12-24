Jones John T. December 17, 2019 John T. Jones, age 75, of South Carolina, formerly of Bedford, departed this life on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Thomasson Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
