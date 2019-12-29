Jones, John Robert December 26, 2019 John Robert Jones, 86, of Morristown, formerly of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday December 26, 2019, at The Heritage Center. John served as a Radio Operator for The U.S. Navy. He was a member of the Alumni Chapter of Roanoke College, The Gem and Mineral Society, North Riverside Baptist Church of Newport News, Va., and First Baptist Church of Jefferson City, Tenn. A member of the order of F. & A. M., belonging to lodges in Newport News and Roanoke, Va. After a full filling career, he retired from GE, Newport News Ship Building Co., and Siemans. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Sue Firey; grandson, Christopher Pate; stepson, David Firey II; half-brother, Tommy Coleman; and son-in-law, Andrew Chaney. John was a loving husband, father, stepfather and grandfather to all. He leaves his wife, Patricia "Pat" Jones; daughters, Susan Chaney, Cindy (Nat) Webb, Tracy Rene', and Alica (Fred) Bischoff; stepdaughters, Debbie Firey-Louthen and Tonia (Doug) Turner, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, 11 step-grandchildren, and seven step-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 12 until 2 p.m., at John M Oakey & Son Funeral Home, Salem Va. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be held in the Evergreen Park Cemetery.
