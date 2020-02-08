March 17, 1942 February 5, 2020 John Raymond Jones, 77 of Pulaski, died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He was born on March 17, 1942, in Pulaski, and was the son of the late Clara Baker Jones and Raymond John Jones. Mr. Jones retired from Marshall Welding. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ruth McGuire and his favorite dog, Red. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Libbie and Robert Runions of Fort Chiswell; stepdaughters, Sharon Cawkwell of Maryland, Barbara and Robert Lopes of Pa.; granddaughter and husband, Karen and David Young of Allisonia; three great-grandchildren, Shae Bethancourt, Yanka Bethancourt and Amara Gellner; two sisters, Scottie Smith of Radford, Patsy and Rickie Buck of Pulaski; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Thornspring Cemetery. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, send a donation to the Pulaski County Humane Society 80 Dublin Park Road Dublin, VA 24084. A special thanks to Lewis Gale Pulaski Hospital and Medi Hospice for the great care that was given. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.
