JONES John Oliver September 15, 1938 November 26, 2019 John Oliver Jones, 81, died on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Born on Thursday, September 15, 1938, in Craig County, Va., to the late Tracy Miller Jones and Mary Woods Jones. He served in the United States Army with the 52nd Artillery Brigade; was employed by VDOT for over 40 years; and was a devote member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church, where he was involved with the Scouts for over 30 years. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife, Gaye Porter Jones; and his brother, Frank E. Jones. He is survived by his daughter, Sheri Jones Smith, and husband, Stuart; along with grandsons, Wyatt and Sawyer Smith. The family wishes to thank all the staff on Mountain View Lane at Richfield for the loving care provided over the last two and a half years. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, 305 Roanoke Blvd. Salem, Va. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 2922 Corbieshaw Rd. SW, Roanoke, Va. 24015, with Rev. Morris Bennett officiating. Burial will follow at Franklin Memorial Park in Rocky Mount. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to Woodlawn UMC at the address above. Online condolences may be expressed online at www.johnmoakey.com.
