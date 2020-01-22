JONES, Jane Ellen

Jane Ellen Jones, age 72, of Christiansburg, transitioned to her rest on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Jane was born in Portsmouth, Va., on November 20, 1947, to the late James C. Yerby and late Mabel Irene Ramey Yerby. She was also predeceased by a brother, James Yerby; and sister, Betty Jo Johnson.
Jane was educated in the Wythe County School System and later became a teacher’s aide for the Montgomery County Public School System for over 45 years. She was a devoted and long-time member of Greater Mount Zion UHC serving in numerous capacities over the years until her health began to falter.
Those left to cherish her memory and carry on her legacy are her husband, Darry J. Jones Sr.; son, T.J. (Tammy) Yerby; daughters, Jackie Lowery and Catina Lowery; sisters, Margaret (James) Lee, Angela Yerby, Lorraine Wells, Loretta Yerby, Patricia Yerby, and Sheila Turner; grandchildren, Tyrique Lowery, Katina Fonseca, Quentin and Andrew Collins; fur-baby Zizi; special friend, Carolyn Smith; special friend/sister, Shirley Akers; a host of nieces, nephew, cousins, friends, and the Greater Mount Zion church family.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 12 p.m. with visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service. Service will be held at Greater Mount Zion UHC, 385 Depot Street, with Bishop Anthony Tucker, eulogist. The Jones Family is in the care of Horne Funeral Home.
