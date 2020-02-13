February 13, 1976 February 2, 2020 James "JJ" David Jones, age 43, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was predeceased by his father, James "Bootie" Jones. He is survived by his mother, Karen McKinney; grandmother, Lola Brown; son, Alston Gilbert; daughter, Hannah Jones, her mother, Melissa Dooley, and her brother, Brandon; brother, Mark McKinney (Kacie); nephew and niece, Gunnison and Madison; brother, Jimmy McKinney; former wife, DeeDee Jones; and stepchildren, Zachary, Kasie, and Tristen; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. JJ graduated from Big Creek High School in War, W.Va. in 1995. He spent most of his adult life in Roanoke, Va. He loved his family and friends. He will truly be missed by all that knew him. We know that he is in a better place and is now at peace. A celebration of JJ's life will be held at Pure in Heart Ministries in Tazewell, Va. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 3 p.m.

