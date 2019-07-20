JONES III Edgar Vance July 16, 2019 Edgar (Eddie) Vance Jones, III, 42, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Lotz Funeral Home, 1001 Franklin Rd. SW, Roanoke.

