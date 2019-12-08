JONES Hazel M. January 22, 1936 December 6, 2019 Hazel M. Jones, 83, of Glade Hill, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. She was born on January 22, 1936 a daughter of the late Cecil and Kate Musgrove and also preceded in death by her sister, Betty M. Holmes. She is survived by her husband, Lucian H. Jones Jr.; her son and daughter-in-law, Lucian H. Jones III and wife Alicia L Jones; granddaughter, H. Lena Jones; great-grandchildren, Raegan Allen and Olivia K. Allen; numerous nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. Hazel was the business owner of "Hazels Beauty Salon" and was an entrepreneur by spirit. She also enjoyed serving her many, many customers over a span of 40 plus years. Hazel was extremely talented and often crocheted and knitted coats and sweaters, made her own floral wreaths and decorations. She was also a master seamstress and could sew and create anything. She was also an avid animal lover and leaves behind her beloved cats: Eenie, Meanie, Minie, and Mo, Mama Kitty and Patches. There are many ladies that helped to make Hazel's shop a success, and many that Hazel mentored over the years. Hazels leaves behind her most valued employees and beloved friends that have lovingly and faithfully taken care of her as well her salon. Karen Smith who has worked for Hazel for 38 years, and Tara Weaver who has worked for 21 years, as well as Helen Bolling and Debbie Dillon. A special thank you to all the friends who visited her during her illness with dementia. For all the dinners, visits, and time spent, Hazel and her family thank you. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made in her name to The Franklin County Animal Shelter, 9246 Virgil Goode Hwy, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. A memorial service celebrating her life will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home with her family receiving friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road) Rocky Mount, VA. www.connerbowman.com, (540)334-5151.

