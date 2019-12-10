January 22, 1936 December 6, 2019 Hazel M. Jones, age 83, of Glade Hill, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. A memorial service celebrating her life will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home with Pastor Eddie Hawks officiating. Her family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m. at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road), Rocky Mount, Va., www.connerbowman.com (540)334-5151

