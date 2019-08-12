JONES Frank Albert August 10, 2019 Frank Albert Jones, 72, of Salem, passed away at Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Saturday, August 10, 2019. A native of Virginia he was the husband of Sandra Goodwin Jones, who survives; and the son of Ira Cleveland Jones Sr. and Dorthy Iris Guthrie Jones, both deceased. Frank was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a member of the VFW of Vinton Post 4522 and the American Legion Post #3. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Roope and husband Shannon; granddaughter, Brittany Phaup; two brothers, Ira Cleveland Jones Jr. and wife Joy and Donald Eugene Jones and wife Darlene; sister in law, Brenda Lucado; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Clarence Wayne Jones. The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 5 until 7 pm. A funeral service will be held at the Lotz Chapel in Salem on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow with military honors in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.