JONES Frank Albert August 10, 2019 Frank Albert Jones, 72, of Salem, passed away at Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Saturday, August 10, 2019. A native of Virginia he was the husband of Sandra Goodwin Jones, who survives; and the son of Ira Cleveland Jones Sr. and Dorthy Iris Guthrie Jones, both deceased. Frank was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a member of the VFW of Vinton Post 4522 and the American Legion Post #3. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Roope and husband Shannon; granddaughter, Brittany Phaup; two brothers, Ira Cleveland Jones Jr. and wife Joy and Donald Eugene Jones and wife Darlene; sister in law, Brenda Lucado; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Clarence Wayne Jones. The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 5 until 7 pm. A funeral service will be held at the Lotz Chapel in Salem on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow with military honors in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.

