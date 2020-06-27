September 20, 1937 June 24, 2020 Evelyn Johnson Jones, 82, of Roanoke, Virginia, gained her Heavenly wings and began singing with the angels on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was born in Bedford County, Virginia, on September 20, 1937 to Albert T. and Myrtle Phillips Johnson. The family moved to Roanoke in the early 1940s for job opportunities. Evelyn was a 1955 graduate of Jefferson High School. Soon after graduation, she met the "Love of her Life," Garvice Eugene Jones, and they were soon married. Motherhood was her calling and soon the family was growing. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Deborah Jones Berube; sons, Garvice E. Jones Jr. (Deidre) and Mark Albert Jones; grandchildren, William W. Wack III (Tina), Robert Wack, Christina Jackson (Michael), Angela Acres (Scott), and Amy Deacon (Brian); and eight great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; and her beloved son, Rodney Claude Jones. Though Evelyn was a stay at home mom, she did work for the Roanoke City Police Department as a School Crossing Guard for several years in the early 1970s. Besides motherhood, she was deeply devoted to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and has been a member of Bible Baptist Church in Garden City for many years. Music was a staple in our household, especially Bluegrass Gospel and many hours were spent playing music at church and various nursing homes. Evelyn was the best mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend anyone could ever have. The family wishes to thank the staff of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Palliative Care Unit and Good Samaritan Hospice for their excellent care and compassion. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 12 Noon on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with Pastor Jeff Gardner officiating. Burial will follow the service at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn JONES as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.