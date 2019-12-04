JONES Eleanor Duncan December 1, 2019 Eleanor Duncan Jones, 79, of Dublin, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Leslie Jones; parents, Alvis Duncan Sr. and Merlie Chafin Duncan; and brother, Alvis Duncan Jr. Eleanor is survived by her son, Michael D. Jones and wife, Tina; granddaughters, Ashley Wright and husband Brad, Casey Teubert and husband, Zack, Leslie Jones; great-grandson, Troy Michael Teubert; brother, Roger Duncan and wife Joyce; sister-in-law, Phyllis Duncan; close special friend, Mary Peterman; as well as several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m.at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. in the Chapel, with the Rev. Leon Alley officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery, Christiansburg. The family would like to thank Highland Ridge Rehab for their care of Eleanor. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Diabetes Association, www.donations.diabetes.org or to Parkinson's Disease, www.michaeljfox.org.

