October 26, 1929 December 12, 2019 Earl Lantz Jones, 90, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. He was born in Roanoke on October 26, 1929. He was a loving family man. Earl graduated from Jefferson High School in 1949 and joined the United States Army in 1951. He married Fairy Taylor in 1951. After moving to Arizona in 1957, they completed their family with four children. He ended his career as the manager of Storm Products. After the passing of his wife of 43 years, he met and married Rachel Rader in 1995. He was a member of Summerdean Church of the Brethren, where he was a member of the Christian Fellowship Sunday school class and the choir. He volunteered for the Brethren Disaster Program, the RAM House and brought Karaoke to local nursing homes. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Rachel; his children, Mike (Pam), Phyllis Hickey (Rob), Tony (Mercedes) and Charlene; Rachel's children, Pam Moyer (Allen), Harry Brewbaker (Connie); nine grandchildren, Robert and Eddie Mae Rader, Jan Jones, Dennis and Katie Jones, Richard and Harriett Rader, Johnny and Suzanne Rowland; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl W. and Vacie Jones; sisters and their husbands, Betty and Lavelle Deck, Sonia and Charles Knapp; brother, Duane Jones; and a grandson, JD Brunk. The family would like to thank the Therapy Department and nurses on the 1st Floor South at Friendship for their wonderful care of Earl. A memorial service will be conducted at noon on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Summerdean Church of the Brethren. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the noon service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Summerdean Church of the Brethren, 6604 Planation Road, Hollins, VA 24019. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
For a limited time, enter for a chance to win one of 5 family 4-packs of tickets to see Mati…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.