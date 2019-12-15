October 26, 1929 December 12, 2019 Earl Lantz Jones, 90, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. He was born in Roanoke on October 26, 1929. He was a loving family man. Earl graduated from Jefferson High School in 1949 and joined the United States Army in 1951. He married Fairy Taylor in 1951. After moving to Arizona in 1957, they completed their family with four children. He ended his career as the manager of Storm Products. After the passing of his wife of 43 years, he met and married Rachel Rader in 1995. He was a member of Summerdean Church of the Brethren, where he was a member of the Christian Fellowship Sunday school class and the choir. He volunteered for the Brethren Disaster Program, the RAM House and brought Karaoke to local nursing homes. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Rachel; his children, Mike (Pam), Phyllis Hickey (Rob), Tony (Mercedes) and Charlene; Rachel's children, Pam Moyer (Allen), Harry Brewbaker (Connie); nine grandchildren, Robert and Eddie Mae Rader, Jan Jones, Dennis and Katie Jones, Richard and Harriett Rader, Johnny and Suzanne Rowland; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl W. and Vacie Jones; sisters and their husbands, Betty and Lavelle Deck, Sonia and Charles Knapp; brother, Duane Jones; and a grandson, JD Brunk. The family would like to thank the Therapy Department and nurses on the 1st Floor South at Friendship for their wonderful care of Earl. A memorial service will be conducted at noon on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Summerdean Church of the Brethren. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the noon service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Summerdean Church of the Brethren, 6604 Planation Road, Hollins, VA 24019. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

