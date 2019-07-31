JONES, Donald Lee July 29, 2019 Donald Lee Jones, 70, of Moneta, Va., passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Lewis Gale Medical Center. A native of Virginia, he was the husband of Brenda Jones who survives and the son of the late Ella Mae Nichols. He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving for four years. He served two tours of service during the Vietnam War on the USS Kitty Hawk. Donald retired from the VA Hospital after 35 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, working in his woodworking shop, along with cruising in his '48 Ford and going to car shows and events with his family. He was a dedicated volunteer at Parkway House of Prayer and Dudley Elementary doing anything he was needed for. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Bryan Jones and wife Missy and Sherman Jones and Cheryl; two grandchildren, Maia and Harper; sister-in-law, Jan Jones; and nieces, Kim Kirby and family and Michelle Washenberger and family. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Jones; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Evelyn and Earl Clasbey. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkway House of Prayer, 3230 King Street NE, Roanoke, Va. 24012 or Dudley Elementary School, 7250 Brooks Mill Road, Wirtz, Va. 24184.
