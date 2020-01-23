January 18, 2020 Donald E. Jones, 87, of Cloverdale, Va., passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Oakland Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
