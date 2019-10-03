JONES, Cecil Coy September 26, 2019 Cecil (Buck) Coy Jones, of Salem, Va., passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was preceded by his parents, Mamie Sowder Jones and Arthur Bernard Jones; as well as his sisters, Ester Riley, Isabel Spencer, Elizabeth Sult, and Dorothy Parry; and his brothers, Vester Jones, Lester Jones, Julius Jones, and Lewis Jones. He is survived by his devoted wife of forty-eight years, Sarah Mann Jones; and his loving daughters, Rebecca Kang, Christine Kratly; and son, Jeffery Jones; as well as his son-in-law Michael Kang; also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Caleb Kang, Nathaniel Kang, Nadia Kratly, Logan Kratly; as well as many dear nieces and nephews. Cecil was the quintessential southern gentleman born and reared on a large farm and orchard on the Back Creek area of Roanoke, Va. The values and morals with which he was raised continued throughout his life. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and family. Buck was a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne and worked at Rowe Furniture as the supervisor of trucking and later as the personnel manager for Penske Trucking. Cecil was honored to be a member of the SCV and MOSB and excited to learn his ancestors were the founders of Rocky Mount, Va. Buck was also a member of Windsor Hill Baptist Church and worked with the youth there as well as in other organizations. Visitation will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Lotz Funeral Home Salem, Va. The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens Chapel, Airport Road. Flowers will be appreciated. Guests will be received afterward at the family home.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.