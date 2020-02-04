April 24, 1931 February 1, 2020 Betty Jean Jones, 88, formerly a lifelong resident of Pembroke, departed this life to be with her Lord on Saturday evening, February 1, 2020, in the care of Kroontje Health Care Center at Warm Hearth surrounded by family. She was born to the late William Turner and Mary Chisenhall Turner on April 24, 1931 in Pembroke, Va. Betty was a proud Pembroke High School Corncutter and a member of the class of 1950. She dedicated her life to her family. She was a lifelong member of the Pembroke Christian Church. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harvey Brackett Jones Jr. and her brother, Lee Turner. She leaves to cherish her memory her two daughters and their husbands, Sherry (Rusty) Kelley of Pembroke and Vickie (Stanley) Lucas of Pembroke; and a grandson, Casey Lucas and fiancée, Kelsey Mosley, of Pembroke. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Kendall Funeral Home Chapel 605 Snidow St. Pembroke, Va., with Pastors Reggie Britts and Eddie Kendall officiating. A graveside service will follow at Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg, Va. Family will receive friends and family at Kendall Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. The Kendall Funeral in Pembroke is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com.
