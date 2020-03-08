December 4, 1921 - March 2, 2020 Antoinette Eastham Jolly, 98, of Salem, Va., passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. Toni was born on December 4, 1921, in Harrisonburg, Va. She was a deacon and elder at the Salem Presbyterian Church, retired elementary school librarian, and frequent volunteer with the Salem Food Pantry. Preceding her in death were her parents, Robert Lawson and Caroline McClure Eastham; husband, Arthur L. Jolly, Jr.; sister, Ellen Eastham Gregory; daughter, Caroline Kent Jolly; and grandson, infant boy Franklin. Her surviving family includes her daughters, Antoinette J. Franklin and husband, Larry, of Manteo, N.C., and Sue Ellen J. Cline and husband, Ben, of Eggleston, Va.; grandchildren, Matthew McClure Franklin and wife, Jennifer, of Glen Allen, Va., and Amanda Franklin Jernigan and husband, Christopher, of Stevensville, Va.; and great-grandchildren, Isabella Maria Jernigan, Jeb Lawson Jernigan, Eastham Douglas Franklin, and Hudson Kent Franklin. Special appreciation is extended to the staff of Salem Terrace for its love and compassion toward Toni. A Celebration Of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Salem Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Janet Chisom officiating. A reception will follow in Gresham Hall. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to either the Salem Presbyterian Church or the Salem Food Pantry. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

