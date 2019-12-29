January 14, 1927 December 24, 2019 Josephine Sadler Johnston, 92, of Pembroke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Heritage Hall in Rich Creek.Mrs. Johnston was born on January 14, 1927 in Giles County to the late Bittle King Sadler Sr. and Eula Mae Harris Sadler. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward P. Johnston; daughter, Drema Caldwell; brothers, Bascum Sadler, Bittle K. Sadler Jr., Walter Lewis Sadler, Charles Henry Sadler and Randolph Sadler; sisters, Georgia Litten Stephens, Rhonda Ellen Stephens and Martha Mae Sadler. Mrs. Johnston is survived by her grandchildren, Ernie Caldwell and wife, Becky, of Salem and Chris Caldwell and wife, Stephanie, of Radford. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Clay Caldwell, Madison Caldwell, and soon to be Colton Caldwell; sister and brother-in-law, Alice S. Hamblin and husband, R.B., of Pembroke; and sister-in-law, Susie S. Sadler. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Kendall Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Eddie Kendall and Pastor Reggie Britts officiating. A burial will follow Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg. A visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 1 p.m. until time of services. Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke will be serving the Johnston family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com.

